'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Can't Get Over Bruno Tonioli's Natural Gray Hair

Bruno Tonioli is embracing his natural grays heading into the Dancing With the Stars Season 29 premiere, and fans can't get enough of his new look. The judge, who will sit beside Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough during the ABC show's season debut Monday at 8 p.m. ET, showed off his "silver fox" look while teasing a "fantastic" season to viewers on Instagram Sunday.

While Tonioli's hype about the season came with his signature flair, social media users couldn't help but weigh in on his new appearance. "When did Bruno go gray?!" one person asked, as another chimed in, "Omg he looks very different! I kinda like it!" A third added, "Omg! Look at Bruno!! Silver fox!" while still another wrote, "Wait I’m loving this hair though!" Still another commented, "Look at his hair!! It looks good white!" while a gushing follower wrote, "I love your hair Bruno!"

Tonioli will serve as a judge once again on Dancing With the Stars as the ABC dance competition kicks off its 29th season, but the coronavirus pandemic has prompted several production changes, including the lack of a live audience. Hough will also be serving as a judge this year in the place of Tonioli's regular judging partner, Len Goodman, who will weigh in from his U.K. home in a different capacity due to coronavirus travel regulations.

"It's interesting, actually, because being a part of the show for so long, so many seasons, I feel like I've been through every possible experience," Hough told Entertainment Tonight of his return to DWTS after previously competing as a pro. "Embarrassment, bad choices, triumphs, success, all the different experiences you could imagine. I kinda felt like I've already done that part. So coming back into a new role ... I feel like I have a lot of compassion and empathy, but also a lot of experience."

Competing on this season are former 49ers tight end Vernon Davis, The Real's Jeannie Mai, Cheer coach Monica Aldama, rapper Nelly, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, Disney Channel star Skai Jackson, One Day at a Time actress Justina Machado, Tiger King's Carole Baskin, Desperate Housewives alum Jesse Metcalfe, Catfish host Nev Schulman, actress Anne Heche, NBA All-Star Charles Oakley, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.