'Dancing With Stars': Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals If She's Returning for Season 31

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 will be on a different platform, but at least two familiar faces will be back at the judge's table. Carrie Ann Inaba confirmed she will be back for Season 31, the first to air on Disney+ instead of ABC. Bruno Tonioli recently quit DWTS' U.K. counterpart, Strictly Come Dancing, so he could return for Season 31.

"I will be definitely there next season at the judges' table where I normally sit. I'm very excited about it," Inaba told E! News Monday. "I think it's going to be a really good change. After 30 seasons, some shows don't make it that far. The fact that we're still evolving and trying new things, it says a lot about our brand."

As for the switch to Disney+, Inaba only sees the positives in the move. The show will be streamed live across the country, meaning all Americans can vote, no matter what time zone they live in. "Maybe there's gonna be some things that will come along with the scripts that I think people are gonna love. People don't always like change, but I think they'll adapt," Inaba said.

Last month, Tonioli told Deadline he chose DWTS over Strictly Come Dancing this fall. Tonioli used to fly back and forth between the U.K. and U.S. for 14 years to serve as a judge on both shows, but that all changed due to travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. Travel has become "impossible because the rules changed, getting through the airport was not like it used to be, it created a situation that was unsustainable," he said.

Tonioli also suggested that the Disney+ move had an impact on his decision. "It is very, very, exciting," Tonioli told Deadline. "And again because of the travel situation, I cannot really guarantee that I'm going to be there, because anything can happen. Two years ago, I changed my tickets every week and they need continuity. I absolutely support them and it's my decision."

It's unclear if Len Goodman plans to return. Derek Hough replaced Goodman during Season 29 in 2020. Hough returned for Season 30, even though Goodman did as well. ABC also hasn't announced if Tyra Banks will return as host, but Inaba said they would love to have her back. "The thing about Dancing with the Stars is, once you're on our show, you're in the family. That's so precious. We truly are family," Inaba told E! News. "Not many shows are as close as we are."

In April, ABC and Disney shocked Hollywood and fans by announcing that DWTS Season 31 would only be available on Disney+. This makes it the first major U.S. reality competition show to stream live. DWTS aired in ABC's Monday 8 p.m. ET timeslot since 2007, but that slot will be held by Bachelor in Paradise this fall. BIP will air twice a week, with a new episode also airing on Tuesdays.

"Dancing With the Stars has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers," Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment for Walt Disney Television, said in April. "As we're significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+. We're so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team."