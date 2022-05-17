Derek Hough Lands New TV Series

✖

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough will lead a new National Geographic series about the power of dance around the world. In Dance The World with Derek Hough, the three-time Emmy winner will take viewers on a journey through dance history with a different celebrity co-star in each episode. Dance the World is one of several new shows National Geographic announced Monday, the day before its portion of Disney's upfront presentation in New York City.

Hough will explore the "global connective tissue" that is dancing in each episode of Dance the World, exploring the roots of popular dance styles in different cultures. The dancer will be paired with a different celebrity in each episode, who will join him on an adventure that will "culminate in a once-in-a-lifetime spectacular performance," reads the show's description. It sounds similar to Anthony Bourdain's No Reservations, except with dance replacing food. Grant Kahler serves as showrunner and executive producer. Betsy Forhan is an executive producer for National Geographic. Walt Disney Television Alternative is the studio behind the show.

Hough is best known for his work on Dancing With the Stars as a choreographer, pro dancer, and now judge. He won Emmys for Outstanding Choreography in 2013, 2015, and 2021. Hough's first season as a DWTS judge was in 2020 when Len Goodman could not travel to the U.S. due to COVID restrictions. When Goodman returned for Season 30 last year, Hough stayed on and the judge's panel was expanded to four seats.

Dancing With the Stars will be back for a 31st season this fall, but is moving from ABC to Disney+. It will be the first American reality show to stream live on a streaming platform. Earlier this month, Hough said he was excited about the movie.

"At first, I was like, 'Wha? What does that mean?!' But within 10 seconds, I was very, very excited about it," Hough told Entertainment Tonight. "I think that's where a lot of things are moving toward." He later noted that DWTS has "always been a trailblazer, they've always been the first to do things. So to move into this area is very bold, very brave, and I'm very excited about it, to be a part of that new phase in television!"

National Geographic announced several other new shows on Monday. Chef Kristen Kish will host Restaurants at the End of the World, which takes viewers to the most remote restaurants in the world. Travel blogger Jeff Jenkins will host a show about his unique cultural experiences while farming expert Indy Srinath will meet aspiring farmers in Farming Is Life. Birder Christian Cooper will introduce viewers to unique birds in Extraordinary Birder. Science Fair: The Series is a continuation of the hit documentary about competitive science fairs.