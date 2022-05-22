'Dancing With the Stars': Bruno Tonioli Quits Major Gig as Show Moves to Disney+

✖

The UK version of Dancing with the Stars is losing its longstanding judge. Bruno Tonioli, who has been on the British show Strictly Come Dancing since its inception 18 years ago, is saying goodbye amid the US version's move to Disney+. Tonioli has traveled between countries to serve as a judge on both shows but says that in the aftermath of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, its become "unsustainable." The decision comes after he missed two seasons on the UK version due to travel restrictions.

Tonioli says that doing both sides on either side became "impossible because the rules changed, getting through the airport was not like it used to be, it created a situation that was unsustainable," Deadline reports. Travel rules have become more relaxed but there are still many unforeseen changes. He also explained that due to Dancing with the Stars' move to Disney+, it became even more challenging. He's been hosting the US version for 14 years.

"Dancing with the Stars has moved to Disney+, which is a big deal. Because of the travel situation, I will be there," he said. It is going to be streaming live which is a big deal. It is very, very, exciting. And again because of the travel situation, I cannot really guarantee that I'm going to be there, because anything can happen. Two years ago, I changed my tickets every week and they need continuity. I absolutely support them and it's my decision".

His permanent exit leaves Craig Revel Horwood as the only original judge to remain on the UK version. But, he says his exit may not be forever.

"I may do the tour. I am not gone forever. Don't count me out," he noted. "I will always be part of the family. We created the show."

Strictly's 20th series is expected to return this Fall. Former dancing professional Anton Du Beke is confirmed to be replacing Tonioli as a permanent judge.