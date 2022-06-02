'Dancing With the Stars' Reportedly Makes Change That Longtime Fans Will Love

✖

Dancing With the Stars could be bringing back original executive producer Conrad Green as it makes the move for Season 31 from ABC to Disney+. Deadline reports that the veteran reality show producer, who was the executive producer and showrunner of Dancing With the Stars when it first premiered on ABC in 2005 and helped pitch the original format to the network, is in advanced talks to return to the dance competition show as an EP once more.

Green originally left Dancing With the Stars at the end of its 18th season to executive produce the short-lived Fox show Utopia and signed on with the network overall in 2015. Green's return would replace executive producer Andrew Llinares, who left Dancing With the Stars before Season 31 was ordered. There are some other major changes coming to DWTS, as in April, the show announced it would debut Seasons 31 and 32 exclusively on Disney+ this fall, making it the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

"Dancing With the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform's first-ever live series," said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution in a statement at the time. "The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing With the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach."

Judge Derek Hough weighed in on the change shortly after to Entertainment Tonight, saying he was "very, very excited" about it. "At first, I was like, 'Wha? What does that mean?!' But within 10 seconds, I was very, very excited about it," the former pro admitted. "I think that's where a lot of things are moving toward." Hough continued, "Dancing With the Stars has always been a trailblazer, they've always been the first to do things. So to move into this area is very bold, very brave, and I'm very excited about it, to be a part of that new phase in television!" Hough pointed to the lack of commercial breaks and other network television constraints as an opportunity for "more performances, more dances" and "more creativity."