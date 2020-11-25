'Counting On' Star Jinger Duggar Welcomes Second Child With Husband Jeremy Vuolo Following Miscarriage

✖

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo have a new member of their family just in time for Thanksgiving! The Counting On star and her husband welcomed daughter Evangeline Jo, on Sunday, Nov. 22, the two announced Wednesday on their family's TLC blog. Evangeline was born at 11:26 p.m., weighing 7 lbs. and measuring 20 in., her parents shared, and is ready to join big sister Felicity, 2.

"We’ve got good news! Our baby girl, Evangeline Jo, arrived quickly and safely on Sunday night," Jeremy shared. "Jinger is recovering very well, enjoying finally being able to hold her little angel." Jinger added of her little girl's name, "Evangeline means 'good news' and Jo is after Jeremy’s middle name, Joseph." Big sister Felicity "is in love with her little sister but has no idea how much sharing is in her future," the mother-of-two continued, "We are so grateful to God for this beautiful gift!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo)

On Instagram, Jinger shared a photo from the hospital with her newborn, writing, "Evangeline Jo Vuolo has arrived! We are so thankful to God for this precious little angel!" The 19 Kids and Counting alum announced in May she was expecting another baby. "We are so excited to announce that we’re expecting a little girl this November! Jeremy and I both guessed it was a girl, just a gut feeling we had. And we couldn’t be happier," she wrote on social media at the time.

Prior to this pregnancy, Jinger told PEOPLE she suffered a miscarriage in the fall of last year, just after telling their families they were expecting. While Jeremy said that the experience "was very difficult and definitely a trial for us," Jinger added that they relied on their faith to see them through the tough time.

"In those times when your faith is tried, you just run to God all the more. We were just praying together talking with family, had friends at our church here that just surrounded us," she said. "It was such a hard time, but Jer just really supported me, and it was just such a tremendous blessing to have many people who loved on us in that difficulty." After learning that they were expecting again, this time with their rainbow baby, the couple said they were overjoyed. Jeremy said at the time that "having that little one healthy in the womb, and growing strong, is so exciting."