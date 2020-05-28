Jinger Duggar Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Jeremy Vuolo After Suffering Miscarriage

✖

The Counting On family is getting a little bigger. Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo are expecting their second child together, a baby girl who will join big sister Felicity. The couple confirmed the exciting news Thursday in a statement to PEOPLE, in which they also revealed that they recently suffered a miscarriage.

"We are so excited. Felicity is going to have to have a sister. Everything looks great with the baby. We're so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we're just really, really excited," Duggar told the outlet, adding that her 2-year-old daughter "doesn't quite understand everything yet… but she, she comes up to my belly and says, 'Baby. Baby.'"

In sharing the news, the couple, who married in November 2016 and welcomed Felicity on July 19, 2018, also opened up about a painful memory. Currently 15 weeks pregnant, Duggar revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in the fall of last year, just a day after they told their families that they were pregnant. Recounting the experience, Jeremy said that his wife "woke up and, woke me up very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby." They found out a day later that they had lost their child. While Jeremy said that the experience "was very difficult and definitely a trial for us," Duggar said that they relied on their faith.

"In those times when your faith is tried, you just run to God all the more. We were just praying together talking with family, had friends at our church here that just surrounded us," she said. "It was such a hard time, but Jer just really supported me, and it was just such a tremendous blessing to have many people who loved on us in that difficulty."

After learning that they were expecting, the couple says that they were overjoyed. According to Jeremy, “having that little one healthy in the womb, and growing strong, is so exciting.”

Although the couple will be raising their little one away from their family, as they recently moved to Los Angeles, where they say they "felt right at home pretty quickly," PEOPLE reports that their "emotional ups and downs" will be documented in the upcoming season of the Duggar family's popular TLC series, which is set to return to the network with Season 11 on Tuesday, June 30 at 9 p.m. on TLC.