'Counting On' Star Jinger Duggar Posts First Photo of Her Baby Bump Amid Pregnancy News

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is flaunting her baby bump after announcing that she is expecting her second child, a baby girl, with husband, Jeremy Vuolo. Shortly after confirming that they will be making their 2-year-old daughter Felicity a big sister after suffering a miscarriage in the fall, the Counting On star took to Instagram to share her first pregnancy photo. In the image, Duggar, who is currently 15 weeks pregnant, can be seen bearing a visible bump, which she delicately cradled in her hands.

Captioning the sweet image, the TLC reality star wrote that she and her husband "are so excited to announce that we're expecting a little girl this November!" She quipped that they both accurately "guessed it was a girl," explaining that it was "just a gut feeling we had" and they "couldn't be happier." Duggar also took a moment to reflect on sisterhood, and how excited she is that her 2-year-old daughter will have the opportunity to experience it, writing that "the bond that sisters share is unique, and one I cherish every day" and that she's "glad God's giving that gift for Felicity to enjoy."

Fans were overjoyed at the pregnancy news, many taking to the comments section to react. Congratulating the couple in one comment, a fan wrote that they "are so happy for you both" and that "Felicity will be an amazing big sister." Another person added that "this is such exciting news," while a third commented that they were "praying for you and your little girl!"

Duggar's husband also shared the news to his own account, posting a photo of himself, Duggar, and Felicity with a sign reading "we're expecting!" In the caption, he said, "Felicity's recruited a little sister to join her squad" and "she's been practicing her big-sistering on dolls, cradling and shushing them to sleep." He said that the toddler "is ready" for her big sister duties, and they are ready for their bundle of joy. He concluded the post by stating that "life is beautiful" and that he and his wife are "praising God for this precious little gift."

Duggar and her husband confirmed that they are expecting their second child together to PEOPLE Thursday morning, telling the outlet that they are "really, really excited." Jeremy added that "having that little one healthy in the womb, and growing strong, is so exciting."

The couple's journey will be documented on the upcoming season of Counting On, which will see them tackling life in Los Angeles, where they recently moved. Counting On Season 11 premieres on TLC on Tuesday, June 30 at 9 p.m. ET.