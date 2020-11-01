Jinger Duggar Reveals She's 'Almost There' in New Maternity Photos With Husband Jeremy Vuolo

✖

While many celebrities were sharing spooky costume photos this weekend, Counting On star Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo had some happy photos to share with fans. On Friday, she shared more family photos just before she and husband Jeremy Vuolo welcome their second child. The couple announced they are expecting another bundle of joy in May, months after suffering a miscarriage. They are also parents to daughter Felicity, 2.

The new maternity photos of the Vuolos were taken by Monique Serra, the same photographer who often takes Roloff family pictures. "We couldn’t be more thrilled to be a family of 4! God has been so kind to us. Almost there," Jinger, 26, wrote in the caption. "Wow! [Serra], you did a fantastic job capturing these photos." Jeremy, 33, shared a bubble-filled photo from the shoot as well, noting that Felicity is "going to be an amazing big sister," and jokingly adding he expects "no jealousy at all."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Oct 30, 2020 at 2:05pm PDT

Hundreds of Jinger's followers were excited by the new pictures. "Felicity looks so grown up! She’s going to be an awesome big sister," one person wrote. Another fan called them their "favorite couple" and the main reason they watch Counting On. "Nice pictures, Felicity is getting so BIG and it looks like she has [naturally] curly hair it’s beautiful," another fan added. "Such sweet pictures! Miss you all," Jinger's sister Jana, who lives in Arkansas with the other Duggar family members, wrote.

Jinger and Jeremy married in November 2016. They announced Jinger is pregnant in May, at which point they revealed Jinger suffered a miscarriage in fall 2019. At the time she announced the pregnancy, Jinger was 15 weeks along. Jinger and Jeremy told PEOPLE they are "so excited" to welcome another child. "Felicity is going to have to have a sister. Everything looks great with the baby. We're so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we’re just really, really excited," Jinger said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Oct 30, 2020 at 1:28pm PDT

Since then, Jinger has frequently kept fans up to date on her pregnancy. When she reached the 24-week milestone, she told fans her daily goals were to "wake up a bit before Lissy to have some time alone for Bible reading and prayer, get a prenatal workout in, drink lots of water, and take naps whenever I can." However, this was difficult with Felicity around. "Having a goal in mind helps keep me motivated to jump back into my routine whenever I encounter a crazy day here or there," Jinger wrote.