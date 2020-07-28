'Counting On' Siblings Puzzle Over Family Trivia During 'Duggar Dash' in Exclusive Preview

✖

The Duggar family is facing off in the first ever "Duggar Dash," in this week's Counting On, and it's going to take a lot of family knowledge and quick thinking to secure a win! In a PopCulture.com exclusive preview of Tuesday's episode of the TLC show, Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth are trying to maintain their lead as the head of the team in first place, even if it requires a bit of math.

"Today, the family is competing in a race that we're calling the Duggar Dash," Joy tells the camera of the green team's progress. "We're still in first place. We're working on challenge number three. We have to figure out a math problem and then find a pair of shoes at the treehouse that matches the answer. Once my mom checks the shoes, we will get our next clue." The math problem puzzles Joy at first, but the team quickly works out that they need to multiply the number of the 19 Duggar kids who share a middle name with the number of years Joy has been married to her husband.

On the blue team, which is in second place, Jana Duggar directs her group to sprint to their van after being tasked with figuring out the number of family members with December birthdays plus the number of couples who have gotten married in November. Already driving to the location of the next clue, Jessa Duggar and the rest of the yellow team, also in second place, is trying to work out their clue: "Jim Bob's age divided by the number of Duggar daughters."

While 11-year-old Jordyn insists from the back seat that the Duggar patriarch is 54, Jessa argues he's "like 56," before eventually giving up and searching on the internet how old her father actually is. "You're looking up your own dad?" Jordyn chides her sister, who is surprised to learn the younger Duggar was actually correct! "So, I thought my dad was a year or two older than he actually was," Jessa says later to the camera, joking, "I don't know why I thought that, but, not that he looks it, you know."

In last place is the red team, led by Jim Bob, Joe and Kendra Duggar, who got a smug wave from the other teams passing them by on their way to the next clue. "At that point, we knew we were probably in last place," Jim Bob tells the camera. "And so, that was a little discouraging. I knew every second counted. And so, we had to hurry."

With this clue hiding at the top of a rock wall, Joe Duggar is given the task of hustling up the handholds to reach the envelope tied to the rafters. Asked why he wasn't climbing, Jim Bob jokes, "Well, I would, but I didn't wanna take away from my son here." Getting suited up to retrieve the envelope, Joe quips sarcastically back, "Such a kind soul."

Joe makes his way to the top of the wall quickly, but will the red team be able to make up such a big gap? Which Duggars will emerge victorious and claim bragging rights over their family members? Counting On airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.