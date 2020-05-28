'Counting On' Season 11 Premiere Date Revealed

Counting On Season 11 officially has a premiere date! After months of wondering if the Duggar family was headed back to TLC, and plenty of speculation that filming was already in progress, the popular reality series is scheduled to return to TV screens on Tuesday, June 30 at 9 p.m. ET, PEOPLE confirms.

The premiere date comes months after speculation was sparked that the series, which follows the ever-expanding Duggar family, would be returning for another outing. In February, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo posted images to their Instagram Stories showing the family working alongside a camera crew, with Jinger even sharing a photo of 2-year-old daughter Felicity sitting on a producer's lap, writing that "when they first started filming I was only 10 years old." Around that same time, Jinger traveled back to her home state of Arkansas, the official Duggar Family Instagram sharing a photo of five of the Duggar girls that immediately prompted rumors that filming was in progress.

Season 10 ended up being a doozy, as John David and Abbie Duggar, Joseph and Kendra Duggar, Josiah and Lauren Duggar, and Amy Duggar and Dillon King all had children. Meanwhile, Jinger and Jeremy moved from Laredo, Texas to Los Angeles, California, and, tragically, there as also the miscarriage suffered by Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth back in July.

Season 11 is already setting up to be a big one, as it will not only document Jinger and Jeremy's new life in Los Angeles, where they both feel "right at home" and enjoy the "hustle and bustle," but also the couple's emotional ups and downs. Speaking with PEOPLE, the couple revealed Thursday that they are expecting their second child together, while also revealing that they had suffered a miscarriage in the fall.

"In those times when your faith is tried, you just run to God all the more. We were just praying together talking with family, had friends at our church here that just surrounded us," Jinger said of the tragedy. "It was such a hard time, but Jer just really supported me, and it was just such a tremendous blessing to have many people who loved on us in that difficulty."

The TLC star is currently 15 weeks pregnant, the couple expecting a baby girl. The little one will joining their older daughter Felicity, who "doesn't quite understand everything yet" but is already taking an interest in her little sister. According to Jinger, Felicity "comes up to my belly and says, 'Baby. Baby.'"

Counting On Season 11 returns to TLC on Tuesday, June 30 at 9 p.m. ET. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates.