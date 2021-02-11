'Counting On' Fans Spot Possible Baby Bump in New Video of Anna Duggar

✖

Counting On fans are speculating that Anna Duggar is expecting her seventh child with husband Josh Duggar after being shown with what appears to be a baby bump in a video sister-in-law Jessa Duggar quickly deleted from social media. In stills from the now-deleted video captured by The Sun and the Instagram account Without a Crystal Ball, Anna can be seen at Jessa's 4th birthday celebration for son Henry wearing an oversized leopard print sweater.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, who is mom to kids Mackynzie, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, and Maryella, 1, had previously hinted she wanted to add to the family, which along with Jessa's quick deletion of the video from YouTube, had fans speculating Anna was "definitely" pregnant. Others pointed out that if she has chosen not to announce the pregnancy, people should just wait and see. "Ah stop leave the poor woman in peace. If they wanted to announce it they would," one person wrote. "She might not even be pregnant. Can you imagine how embarrassing it would be on her to read all this and not be pregnant. It's hardly breaking news if she is."

Anna hinted that she might want to add another little one to the family back in November, when she shared a photo of her whole family. When one commenter wrote, "Ok six is enough lol," the TLC alum responded, "Well, we will have to wait and see. Right now we are enjoying our six littles! As the fifth child in my family, I'm so glad my parents didn't stop at four." That same month, however, she responded directly to a fan asking if she was expecting on Instagram, "Nope not pregnant."

Josh and Anna are reportedly living in a warehouse owned by Jim Bob Duggar at the moment, having weathered some difficult times since their marriage in 2008. In 2015, leaked court documents revealed that Josh was accused of molesting his two youngest sisters when he was a teenager, which prompted the end of 19 Kids and Counting and the genesis of Counting On, which does not feature Josh or Anna. That same year, a data breach showed Josh's name as a user of Ashley Madison, an online dating service and social networking service marketed to people who are married or in relationships. Josh would check into a rehab facility amid the scandals, and has kept a low profile since.