Josh Duggar's Wife Anna Claps Back at Hater Who 'Dislikes' Their Family

Counting On star Anna Duggar, the wife of the controversial Josh Duggar has been speaking out lately in response to fans on Instagram. In one comment, Anna took the high road after an Instagram follower told her they "dislike" the Duggar family. In another comment last week, she appeared to take a swipe at the parenting skills established by Josh's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Back on Sept. 6, Anna shared a photo of her family of eight, including Josh and their six children taken at church. "This photo definitely belongs in the expectation vs. reality file...but we had fun trying to take a family pic at church today," Anna wrote. "Hope y’all have had a wonderful Sunday!" One Instagram follower shared a back-handed compliment in the comments. "As much as I dislike this family, these are really nice pictures of the kids," the person wrote. "I'm sorry you dislike us," Anna, 32, replied in a now-deleted comment captured by InTouch Weekly. "Hope you know we love you, and most importantly God loves you more than you could ever imagine!" Anna added a swirling heart emoji.

Another fan asked if Anna was "buddying" her children, adding that Mackynzie, 10, looks like a "great big sis." In response, Anna explained, "We do not have a buddy system. I’m mom, and as much as possible, I want our children to be free to enjoy their childhood!" The "buddy system" is a reference to a parenting technique Josh's parents, who have 18 other children, developed. They paired the older siblings with younger siblings.

Josh and Anna married in 2008 and are parents to six children, all of whom have names that begin with "M." Their children are Mackynzie, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, and 9-month-old Maryella. There were rumors that Anna was already pregnant with their seventh child, but Anna shut those down in another Instagram message over the Labor Day weekend. "As of now, we are enjoying our 6 kids God has given us," Anna wrote, reports InTouch Weekly. "Nursing gives me a nice break between babies so it will probably be a little while before that's a possibility."

Although Anna is very busy on Instagram, she rarely shares photos or videos with her husband, who does not appear on Counting On. Josh remains the most controversial member of the Duggar family after it was revealed in 2015 that he molested two of his youngest sisters when he was a teenager. He also admitted to using the website Ashley Madison during his marriage after his name appeared in a data breach. In 2015, he checked into a rehab facility. Last week, The Sun reported that Josh's used car dealership in Springdale, Arkansas is no longer in business. There are also rumors that Josh and Anna live in Jim Bob's warehouse.