'Counting On': Amy Duggar Just Shaded Her Cousin Jinger

There may be trouble brewing amongst the Duggar family. As InTouch Weekly noted, Amy Duggar King seemingly shaded her cousin Jinger Duggar Vuolo after she shared a post about dealing with anxiety. In her post, Vuolo encouraged her followers to turn to "thankful prayer" to deal with anxiety, a message that didn't sit right with King.

The drama began when blogger Katie Joy made a post on her "Without a Crystal Ball" page about Vuolo's comments. King responded to the discussion on Joy's page and made her feelings about her cousin's message abundantly clear. “I am a Christian, and anxiety isn’t something you can ‘pray away’ in my opinion,” King wrote. She went on to share that prayer can definitely help certain people deal with difficult situations, but she stressed that there are many other ways in which one can seek treatment for their mental health. King also stressed that the conversation surrounding mental health is not something to be taken lightly. She added, "Sure prayer does help me when I feel extremely overwhelmed but Its ok to seek counseling and medication. Its ok to not be ok.. for some it's truly a daily battle, mental health is serious and depression can seriously cripple people. Taking the proper steps to help you cope and hopefully overcome your anxiety is no easy task. Nobody should be ashamed for it either."

As Counting On fans know, in the past, King has actually spoken out regarding her relationship with her family. Most recently, she spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how she's been "estranged" from several members of the Duggar family. She told the publication that although she doesn't speak with every member of the family, she does still keep in touch with cousin Jill Duggar. "I think we are all just trying to find our path and we're all just doing things differently," she told the outlet. "I'm doing things differently and I'm happy where I'm at. I'm happy for them. Things are definitely different, but I'm happy for everybody.”

Elsewhere in the interview, King shared that she has experienced some major milestones in her life. She is married to Dillon King, with whom she welcomed son Daxton in October. According to the former reality star, she is simply "at peace" with her relationships with her family and where she is in life in general. She explained, "I'm in a good place and I wish my family all the best. I have freedom and it is wonderful."