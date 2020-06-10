'Counting On' Fans Are Questioning Something About Jinger Duggar's Instagram

✖

A number of Counting On fans seem to have one question in common about Jinger Duggar's Instagram. The reality star's posts have had a noticeable uptick in quality recently, which has some asking the question: Who's taking these photographs, exactly?

Duggar's Instagram account, which currently boasts more than a million followers, used to be fairly conventional, featuring big family photos and the occasional selfie. However, as Cheat Sheet pointed out, over the last few months, the images have featured only Duggar, her husband Jeremy Vuolo and daughter Felicity. Not only due to professional quality that wasn't evident before, but the staging of the photos as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Jun 4, 2020 at 2:08pm PDT

Some of Duggar's more recent posts have been flooded with commenters asking about the identity of their alleged photographer. Although most of it seems to be genuine admiration for the photos themselves. While both Duggar and her husband have been known to engage with their fans online in the past, it doesn't appear that they've answered this particular question — at least not yet.

Duggar and Vuolo also recently launched their own podcast, The Hope We Hold. While it's only been out for a few days, the reality couple has already received quite a bit of praise from listeners. Jinger even penned a message to her fans on Sunday, where she thanked them for their support of their Christian-themed podcast. "Jer and I have been a bit overwhelmed by the positive feedback and support you've given for the new podcast," she wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. Which, incidentally, featured a very high-quality photo of the two.

The couple's podcast launched just a couple of weeks after they announced they were expecting their second child together. They confirmed the news on May 28, adding that they'd soon be welcoming their second baby girl. "We are so excited. Felicity is going to have to have a sister," Duggar told PEOPLE. "Everything looks great with the baby. We're so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we're just really, really excited."

As far as the reality show itself, there was some doubt as to whether Countin On Season 11 would happen. However, the reality series is scheduled to return to TLC on Tuesday, June 30, at 9 p.m. ET.