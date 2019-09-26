Amy Duggar Will Go on Bed Rest for the Rest of Her Pregnancy

Amy Duggar King will be taking a load off for the next couple of weeks as she awaits the impending birth of son Daxton. The Counting On cousin, 32, revealed Wednesday that she will be on bed rest until she gives birth, which at 38 weeks pregnant, shouldn’t be long! On her Instagram Story Wednesday, King updated her fans on the final days of her pregnancy.

“Bed rest ’til baby comes,” Amy wrote on her Story, as per InTouch Weekly. “#38Weeks.”

Earlier that day, she had thanked her fellow mom fans for giving her advice when it comes to getting her dilation checked, passing on the wisdom to other moms-to-be: “Hey, everybody. … I am in [my] doctor’s office, waitin’,” she said. “It’s our 38 weeks with this little guy. I just wanted to say for all of those that told me that I didn’t have to check for dilation, thank you so much. I did not know you could refuse that, and so it just makes a world of difference just to kind of give your — give yourself a little break there. So thank y’all so much!”

It was a big deal for her after getting her dilation checked a few days before at the hospital during a check-up. “Checking for dilation hurts,” she said at the time. “[It] hurts freaking bad, and I seriously should write a book about the real stuff that happens during pregnancy. I promise I wouldn’t sugar coat a thing!! [Laughing out loud]!”

King and husband Dillon King announced in April that they were expecting their first child nearly four yeas after tying the knot.

“We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents!” the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “I’m over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait.”

King’s been getting plenty of advice from her Counting On star family members, who have a ton of experience with little ones already.

“They just told me to love on that baby and take time, just like spending time just bonding with Dax when he’s here. And not rush back to work … skin on skin and that kind of thing,” she told In Touch Weekly, admitting she “already have these Instagram photos in my head of what I want to do.”

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images