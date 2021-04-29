'Counting On' Alum Josh Duggar Arrested by Federal Agents

✖

Former 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar was arrested by federal agents in Washington County, Arkansas on Thursday. It is not known what charges he is facing, but federal law enforcement sources told TMZ he is being held in a detention center without bail. The outlet also published his mugshot. The news comes just days after his wife, Anna Duggar, announced she was expecting their seventh child together.

Back in November 2019, Homeland Security agents reportedly raided the Arkansas business where Duggar, 33, worked as part of a federal investigation. The exact purpose for the search was not known. Around that time, there were also reports that the home of his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, was also searched.

Josh Duggar is arrested by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. He is now "on hold for other department" with no bond. #NWAnews pic.twitter.com/0xMqEBD6dK — Chad Mira (@ChadMiraKNWA) April 29, 2021

In response, the Duggar family denied any member of their family was the target of the investigation. The family was "shocked to see a news report today state that our home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies," the statement said at the time. "This is not true. To the best of our knowledge, it’s also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind." Duggar also faces a civil lawsuit for real estate fraud.

Back on Friday, Duggar's wife Anna, 32, announced they are expecting another child. "It's a girl," she wrote on Instagram. "We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!" The two are also parents to Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 18 months. Instagram users were critical of Anna and Duggar for having so many children, with one asking what Duggar does for work so they can afford to take care of them. "My husband is a diligent worker and provides well for our family," Anna replied. However, it is not clear what Duggar does for work now amid his real estate company's legal problems.

Duggar is the eldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children. Aside from appearing on 19 Kids and Counting, he working on political campaigns until 2015, when it was reported that Duggar molested five underage girls in 2002 and 2003 when he was a teenager. Four of the five girls were Duggar's siblings. Jim Bob told police Duggar attended a church program and counseling. Following the scandal, 19 Kids was canceled and TLC launched Counting On, which recently finished its 11th season.

In 2015, Duggar admitted to cheating on Anna after his name surfaced in the Ashley Madison data breach. He also admitted to having a pornography addiction. He publicly apologized to Anna and the two went to marriage counseling. In October 2020, the couple celebrated 12 years of marriage.