Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s Home Reportedly Raided by Homeland Security

Shortly after rumors emerged about a raid by Homeland Security at Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s Arkansas home, a report from local news outlet KNWA has confirmed the speculation. A spokesperson for Homeland Security told the outlet, “[I do not dispute the information that] HSI was present there [Duggar home] pursuant to an on-going federal criminal investigation.”

KNWA did not detail the reason for the raid, as Homeland Security did not disclose the information. The U.S. District Attorney for Western Arkansas also did not respond to KNWA‘s inquiry about the incident. The Duggars‘ son, Jedidah Duggar, who is running for State Representative in Arkansas, was asked about the news. “I don’t live there and I am not aware of any investigation,” he reportedly said.

While, again, it is unclear why the Duggars’ home was raided, the family has been plagued by various legal issues as of late. More specifically, Jim Bob and Michelle’s oldest child, Joshua Duggar, has been involved in a couple of different cases.

According to KNWA, Joshua was sued earlier in 2019 for real estate fraud. Radar Online provided more details about the case, which involved Joshua allegedly purchasing property that already belonged to someone else. A man named Carl Echols claimed that his cousin, Edward L. Lewis, sold him a five-acre property in 2006 for $17,500.

Echols claimed that Joshua purchased the same property ten years later for $1,000. He went on to claim that he pays property taxes for the land and that he lives there. He alleged that Joshua has “never visited the property” and that he did not do a “full title search of the property.” Radar Online later reported that the case is set to go to trial in April 2020.

Joshua and his family were also wrapped up in a separate controversy back in 2015. At the time, InTouch Weekly published a report that detailed Joshua’s alleged child molestation. He later addressed the allegations on the family’s official Facebook page.

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends,” he wrote. “I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation. We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling. I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life.”

As a result of the allegations, the Duggars’ TLC show, 19 Kids and Counting, was canceled.