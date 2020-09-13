Josh and Anna Duggar Reportedly Living in Jim Bob's Guest Home Warehouse

✖

Things do not appear to be going well for Josh and Anna Duggar. The couple, who have six children, are reportedly living in the guest warehouse owned by Josh's father, Jim Bob Duggar. It has also been reported that Josh's used car dealership is "permanently" closed. Josh is the eldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children and the most controversial.

The warehouse made an appearance on Counting On in Season 9 when the Duggar children set up a temporary bridal shop for John David Duggar's then-fiancee Abbie in a "guest home." According to The Sun, the interior of the home seen on the show lines up with the home interior seen in Anna's recent Instagram photos. Anna also registered the businesses Glasglow Drive LLC and Lexington Contractors LLC in July, listing the Duggar family compound's address with a suite number, the outlet reports. The couple sold their own farmhouse home in summer 2019 for $285,000.

Last week, The Sun reported Josh's used car business Wholesale Motorcars in Springdale, Arkansas, is closed. "They are no longer on our property," a person at a nearby business told the outlet. The company's website is also not active and phone calls go to voicemail. The company Facebook page has not been updated in almost a year and the most recent Google review was published in October 2019.

Josh has been at the center of several controversies, most notably in 2015 when it was revealed that he molested two of his sisters when he was a teenager. That same year, it was also discovered that he used the site Ashley Madison, which arranged affairs, due to a data breach. Josh resigned from the Family Research Council and began managing the used car lot shortly thereafter. The scandal resulted in 19 Kids and Counting being canceled, but TLC continues to feature the family in Counting On. Josh has not appeared in the ongoing series.

More recently, Josh faced several issues with the used car lot. In November 2018, Radar Online reported that Josh allegedly violated an ordinance because he did not have a permit to operate a business. He was reportedly told of the issue three times before he solved it. About a year later, Homeland Security Investigations investigated the lot, but Josh did not face charges. Josh also ran ALB Investments, LLC, which became the center of a lawsuit last year. Arkansas resident Carl Echols filed a lawsuit against the company, claiming he bought a property from Edward L. Lewis that was later sold to Duggarwithout his knowledge. A judge ruled ALB to be in contempt of court in December 2019.