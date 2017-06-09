Following Molestation Accusations, Insider Reports Josh Duggar Is a Changed Man

(Photo: Getty / Kris Connor)

Josh Duggar and his wife Anna are getting ready to welcome their fifth child and reports surrounding the disgraced reality star claim that he is ready to be a fully devoted father.

“Anna’s pregnancy has gone really well,” an insider close to the couple told Radar Online. “She’s feeling great and she and Josh seem to be in a good place right now.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the past, Josh has been at the center of several highly publicized scandals including the accusations that he molested his younger sisters. The 29-year-old Counting On star was also exposed for having an account on the online dating service Ashley Madison, which is designed for people who are married or in a committed relationship looking for a hookup. Despite his past issues, Josh is now reportedly being a better father than ever to his children.

MORE: Jill (Duggar) Dillard And Husband Reveal Second Son’s Name

“Josh hasn’t always been the most helpful with raising the kids, but he seems to be stepping up to the plate a bit more now,” the source said. “They even came to Florida to visit with Anna’s family which doesn’t happen often. They went shopping for the baby and spent nice quality time with her family.”

While Josh Duggar and his wife’s marriage might be on the mend, they are reportedly struggling financially.

“It’s her fifth child, and I know Josh’s used car business isn’t doing great,” the insider said. “I don’t know how they do it having another mouth to feed.”

After he was exposed for being on Ashley Madison, Josh Duggar was fired from his job at the Family Research Council. Through it all, Josh and Anna are just “happy” to be moving forward with their lives and welcoming another child.

“I’m just happy they are in a better place these days and that Anna seems happy,” the source said. “She’s really excited for the baby to be born. I just hope they can figure out a better way to make ends meet.”

MORE: Josh Duggar Requests to Join His Sisters’ Privacy Lawsuit

To make financial matters worse, Josh is spending money on legal fees in a new breach-of-privacy lawsuit. He is suing over the reports that leaked about his molestation crimes he committed as a teen.

“The released reports have subjected him to exposure only in an intensely negative light for actions he engaged in as an indiscreet youth and that will continue to haunt him and cause him financial and emotional injury for the rest of his life,” Josh’s lawyers said in the claim.

Learn more about Josh Duggar’s lawsuit here.

This article was originally published by our partners at www.popculture.com.

Related:

Josh Duggar Makes Rare Social Media Appearance to Celebrate Son Marcus’ 4th Birthday

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Share Adorable Newlywed Update

Jeremy Vuolo Shares Sweet Anniversary Message Honoring Wife Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo