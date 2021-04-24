Duggar Couple Reveal They're Expecting Baby No. 7

✖

Counting On star Anna Duggar and her husband, Josh Duggar, are expecting their seventh child together. Anna, 32, shared the news on Instagram Friday evening. The news was not completely surprising to some fans who speculated that Anna could be pregnant when she appeared to be showing a baby bump in an Instagram video Jessa (Duggar) Seewald shared.

"It’s a GIRL!!!!!" Anna wrote on Instagram. "We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!" She included a video of their six children running by their parents as pink confetti fell from an umbrella. The post also included a family photo with Anna and Josh posing with their children in front of them. Josh, 33, and Anna are parents to Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 18 months.

The announcement quickly earned hundreds of happy comments from fans. "Ohh my word! What a blessing! Y’all have such a beautiful family! Congratulations mom and dad," one person wrote. "Congrats!!!! the girls are ahead!!! Hehehe," another joked. "Congratulations!! I knew something was up. Excited for you and your family on another sweet blessing," another commented.

This is a breaking story and will continue to be updated.