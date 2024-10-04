Christina Hall Makes Big Life Decision After Josh Hall Split

'Christina on the Coast' star Christina Hall is currently going through a divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall.

Christina Hall has made a big life decision, following her split from her estranged husband Josh Hall. Taking to her Instagram Stories thread, Christina announced that she's listed her Tennessee home for sale. Sharing an image of the house, the Christina on the Coast star added that she is "excited for a new venture in business & real estate," before going on to seemingly send a message to Josh in a follow-up post.

"I guess 'Leiper's Fork' is gonna have to come off the bio soon," she began the Instagram Story. PEOPLE noted that this seems to be a reference to Josh updating the location in his Instagram bio after moving out of the $12 million mansion the pair shared in Newport Beach, California.

"Time to go back to reality soon... Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog? I guess plans changed," Christina continued. "All about trying to take everything you can... With your mind on my money and my money on your mind." She finally concluded her message with "Byeeee" and a peace sign hand emoji.

(Photo: Josh Hall and Christina Hall attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. - Rodin Eckenroth)

Christina and Joshua Hall met in 2021 and were engaged the same year, eventually marrying in 2022. They do not share any children. In July, Christina Hall filed for divorce, after two years of marriage.

According to legal paperwork obtained by TMZ, the couple each filed divorce papers, with Joshua citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. He also listed the date of separation as July 8. Christina filed separate divorce papers.

Previously, Christina was married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 until 2018. They share two children together: Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8. The pair began hosting Flip or Flop in 2013 and continued working together for four years after their split. The show eventually ended its run in 2022. Hall went on to marry Ant Anstead — with whom she shares one son, Husdson — before they divorced in 2021.