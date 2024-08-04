Christina Haack's Estranged Husband Josh Hall Breaks Silence on Divorce

Josh Hall has recently spoken out about the end of his marriage to HGTV personality Christina Haack. The couple, who had been together for over two years, both initiated divorce proceedings, but it was Hall who finally addressed the situation publicly.

Taking to social media, the 43-year-old former law enforcement officer expressed his desire for discretion during this tumultuous period. "I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for," Hall stated on his Instagram account. "I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately the internet is forever," he added.

Hall's statement follows a cryptic exchange between the estranged couple. He shared an image of a sculpture spelling out "hope," to which Haack responded by reposting the image with a provocative message: "I 'HOPE' she pays me millions more than what she's already offered me." However, her post was swiftly removed, and Hall has refrained from commenting on her remarks.

The sudden breakdown of their relationship has reportedly blindsided Hall. An insider revealed to E! News that while all marriages face challenges, Hall never anticipated such an outcome. "All marriages have their ups and downs," the source stated, "but Josh never expected his relationship with Christina to end like this." The insider highlighted Hall's dedication to Haack and her children over the past few years, noting that "24/7, his social, professional, and romantic lives revolved around Christina."

Prior to their separation, the couple had been collaborating on an HGTV series titled The Flip Off, which was set to feature them alongside Haack's ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his current wife, Heather. However, in light of recent events, the project's fate remains uncertain.

As Hall navigates this difficult transition, sources indicate he's seeking solace in Nashville, focusing on physical fitness and spiritual growth through regular gym visits and church attendance. "He's focusing on finding the light at the end of the tunnel as he has to completely start over," the insider shared.

The divorce proceedings have taken an unexpectedly tense turn, with both parties filing separate petitions. Haack initiated the process, citing July 7 as their separation date, while Hall's subsequent filing listed July 8.

Financial matters have quickly become a point of contention. Hall is reportedly seeking an equitable division of assets, including their shared Newport Beach residence and rights to Haack's various HGTV productions. The absence of a prenuptial agreement has further complicated the situation.

Haack, for her part, has been vocal about her stance on asset division. In a passionate social media post, she declared, "I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you — but 'still I rise.'"

The 41-year-old television personality, who has three children from previous marriages, emphasized that "divorces do not happen overnight" and "there is always a breaking point." Her statement suggests a buildup of issues leading to their separation.

Recent developments indicate that negotiations between the estranged couple have yet to begin in earnest. A source close to Haack revealed that her legal team had proposed a "seven-figure-plus settlement" to Hall, which he allegedly declined. "His attorney said it was too low," the insider disclosed to Us Weekly.

As the divorce proceedings unfold, both parties seem intent on protecting their interests. Hall's recent statement underscores his desire for privacy and fairness, concluding, "We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don't know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are."