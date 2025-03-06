Christina Haack’s New Boyfriend Joins ‘The Flip Off’ After She Started Show With Ex Josh Hall

Christina Haack’s new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, made his HGTV debut on The Flip Off season finale following her split from estranged husband Josh Hall in the season premiere.

As Haack, 41, faced off in her final house-flipping challenge against ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, 43, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, 37, eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot Larocca in the crowd of friends and family members who gathered at Haack’s home to await the final results from guest judge Jeff Lewis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Larocca, who wore an understated black shirt and blazer, didn’t interact with Christina in the scene but instead stood back with the rest of the crowd. In a few shots, Larocca could notably be seen standing near Tarek and Haack’s children — Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9.

hgtv

Haack and Larocca were first rumored to be a couple in December 2024, six months after her split from Hall, but photos have surfaced that appear to show the two together on a trip to Italy in October. Haack made her new relationship Instagram official last month, posting a photo with the businessman on a private jet. “Some plane flights must be hard posted,” she captioned photos with her new man.

Haack’s third husband Hall, 44, originally signed on to partner with the Christina on the Coast star for The Flip Off, but shortly after filming began, he filed for divorce after less than three years of marriage in July. When The Flip Off premiered in January, Hall made an explosive impression, as he got into a massive fight with Haack before she ultimately revealed they had decided to split.

Christina haack and Josh Hall (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

During Wednesday’s season finale, Haack opened up about how the divorce from Hall had impacted her, saying, “I’ve learned that I need to slow down, not being around someone who’s putting me down and just being much more comfortable in my own skin.”



Competing against the El Moussas was another revelatory experience. “There are so many things [Tarek] and I never got to say to each other, so many regrets that we both have,” she shared. “We were able to have the closure we couldn’t have before.” Tarek agreed, “We’re finally at peace, as a family, on all sides.”