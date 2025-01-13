Christina Haack Reportedly Dating New Man Following Josh Hall Split

Christina Haack has found love again. The HGTV star, 41, is reportedly dating Network Connex president and CEO Christopher Larocca following her split from estranged husband Josh Hall in July.

“Christina has been dating Chris Larocca for a few months now. They’re always together and out and about around Newport,” a source told the Daily Mail in a report published Jan. 10. “They even have traveled abroad and visited other countries together.”

The insider continued by saying they were “surprised” news of their relationship hadn’t broken earlier, as they “certainly don’t hide that they’re together.” PEOPLE has since confirmed the Christina on the Coast star’s new relationship with Larocca, but Haack herself has yet to confirm the romance.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery

News of Haack’s new man comes amid her messy split from Hall, whom she filed to divorce in July 2024 after two years of marriage. The exes have gone back and forth on social media following their split, with footage of the tension in their relationship airing in a preview for Haack’s new show, The Flip Off, premiering Jan. 29 and also starring her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

“This is a competition, you gotta pull out all stops. Whatever it takes to win, I’ll do it,” Hall can be seen telling Haack in the preview, shouting, “Halls rule!” He continued, “Don’t get confused in this competition about what your last name is,” calling her silent response “rude.”

Haack responded that she just doesn’t “over-talk” people, which upset Hall. “You know how much s— you say and I’m just like, ‘I wish you’d shut up already?’” he asked her. The preview then ended with Haack meeting up with Tarek, 43, telling him that she and Hall had “officially split up.”

Josh Hall and Christina Hall attend the World Premiere of “Barbie” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

After the preview was published, Hall took to his Instagram Story with an apparent response. “TFW when you can’t get enough ratings with celebrity [home] designers, so you rely on manufactured drama with me, a nobody,” he wrote on Jan. 6. “@HGTV you’ve changed.” Haack quickly responded in a Story of her own, “Manufactured?! Pretty sure no one at Hgtv told you to be rude to me …That was all natural.”

Prior to Haack’s marriage to Hall, she was married to Tarek, with whom she shares daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, from 2009 to 2018. In 2018, Haack married Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead, 45, and the two welcomed son Hudson, 5, before ending their marriage in 2021.