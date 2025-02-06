Christina Haack Debuts New Boyfriend Amid Josh Hall Divorce

Christina Haack has officially moved on from estranged husband Josh Hall. The Flip Off star, 41, just made her relationship with new boyfriend Christopher Larocca Instagram official with a jet-setting hard launch on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

“Some plane flights must be hard posted,” Haack wrote alongside a gallery of photos from a private jet excursion — which includes a cozy couple shot of her sitting on Larocca’s lap while toasting with glasses of champagne. (See the photo here).

Haack and Larocca, the president and CEO of Network Connex, were first spotted together in photos of an October trip to Italy, and their romance was confirmed in December. In January, the couple was spotted embarking on a trip to Paris, during which Haack soft-launched the new relationship on her Instagram Story.

Christina Haack (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery)

Haack and Hall filed for divorce in July after less than three years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Hall was originally meant to compete on The Flip Off alongside Haack, but the couple split after just one episode of the HGTV show.

Since then, the Christina on the Coast star and her ex have been going head-to-head in court and in the public eye. Last month, Haack said on Radio Andy’s Jeff Lewis Live that she and Hall would be “going to trial,” as her ex “doesn’t want to do mediation” and is not being helpful in moving their divorce forward.

“[The court hasn’t] ordered me yet but he’s been asking me [for money],” Haack said at the time. “I’ve already had to give a little something but then he bought a Bentley. I gave him money to live and he bought a Bentley but he also doesn’t have a job so…”

Hall’s rep was quick to respond in a statement to Us Weekly, slamming Haack for issuing “low blows” and saying she should “focus on her new boyfriend” instead of her ex. “As the great Mariah Carey once sang, ‘Why are you so obsessed with me?’” they continued. “We wish Christina the best.”

Josh Hall and Christina Hall attend the World Premiere of “Barbie” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Haack was quick to share the statement on her own Instagram Story, commenting, “I just threw up in my mouth. Quoting a Mariah Carey song is a new low … even for you.” She added, “Trust me idgaf about Josh’s life. I do however care about his bts tactics. Narcissism at its finest.”

Haack was previously married to her Flip or Flop and The Flip Off co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018, and Celebrity IOU: Joyride star Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021. She shares daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, with El Moussa, and son Hudson, 5, with Anstead.