Christina Haack to Star in New HGTV Show After 'Flip or Flop' Ends

Christina (Haack) Hall is heading to Nashville with her new HGTV show. The Flip or Flop alum, who recently confirmed she married realtor Josh Hall in a surprise ceremony, announced she'll be starring in a new series about her life in the vacation home just outside Nashville, Tennessee she bought last year, a six-episode series with the working title Christina in the Country.

The show will follow the interior designer and her new husband as they put down southern roots with her three kids – Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and 2-year-old Hudson, whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead. "I am so excited and grateful Christina in the Country has officially been picked up," Hall said in a statement to PEOPLE. "I love that I get the best of both worlds-the coast and the country. It's an incredible opportunity to get to work in Tennessee, our home away from home."

Hall's new show announcement comes less than a month after the end of Flip or Flop after 10 seasons. "I'm filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, 'Wouldn't this be crazy if is this [sic] actually made it to network TV?' And here we are, a decade later," Hall wrote on Instagram at the time. "From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years. I am beyond grateful for the support."

El Moussa also wrote on social media about the "bittersweet" ending of the show. "You guys have been with us through it all – you watched me beat cancer, you've watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans and everything in between, but I'm not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

HGTV has since announced there will also be new episodes of Christina on the Coast premiering later this year, which will also follow Hall's life with her realtor husband. The two confirmed Tuesday that they had privately tied the knot after first meeting in the spring of 2021. Hall has since changed her last name on her Instagram bio, although her Instagram handle still uses Haack.