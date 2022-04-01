Christina Haack Gushes Over Fiancé Joshua Hall in PDA Photo

Christina Haack has found someone who treats her like a “queen.” The HGTV star, 38, shared a sweet moment with fiancé Joshua Hall on Instagram Thursday, posting a photo of the two sharing a kiss while sitting on a set of stairs, dressed in matching white ensembles. Haack captioned her post, “Prayed for a man who was all man but still treated me like his queen. Never give up.”

The Christina on the Coast star also took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share more of what she was looking for in a relationship, which includes “to be loved no matter what, to know someone gets me and has my back and is doing their part.” She continued, “It’s not complicated and it’s not a lot to ask,” gushing about the sense of “safety and protection” Hall provides her.

Hall and Haack also recently announced the launch of their own production company, Unbroken Productions, which will co-produce Christina on the Coast Season 4 in addition to new shows. “Having my own production company to produce what I want has always been a huge dream!” Haack wrote on Instagram last month. “I love that I have the most hard working / creative partner in Josh and we have this amazing team to create content with. I am so grateful for this new opportunity. We can’t wait to co-produce Christina on the coast season 4 for @hgtv as well as some brand new shows!!”

The happy couple first began dating in the spring of 2021 following Haack’s split from second husband Ant Anstead and went public with their romance in July 2021. In August 2021, the two announced they were engaged. Haack shares 2-year-old son Hudson with Anstead and daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with her first husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa.

Haack announced last month that she and El Moussa were wrapping on Flip or Flop after 10 seasons together. “I’m filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, ‘Wouldn’t this be crazy if is this [sic] actually made it to network TV?’ And here we are, a decade later,” Haack wrote on Instagram at the time. “From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years. I am beyond grateful for the support.”