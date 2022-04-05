HGTV Star Christina Haack Reportedly Marries Joshua Hall

✖

Christina Haack is a married woman, at least according to the most recent reports and fan speculation! The HGTV star reportedly secretly married her boyfriend of one year, Joshua Hall, in a private ceremony in California. According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the newly married couple said "I do" sometime within the past six months. PEOPLE also confirmed the news.

Details of the nuptials remain unclear, and TMZ's sources did not share an exact wedding date or any further details of the wedding ceremony, including where it occurred or who attended. The sources added that Haack and Hall plan to host "an intimate ceremony with close friends and family in the near future to mark their nuptials," something that will likely also be kept private, though legally they are now officially married. Although neither Haack nor Hall have publicly commented on the reports and have not confirmed they are married, TMZ obtained the HGTV star's real estate license, which was recently updated to reflect Haack's changed last name, the star swapping Haack for Hall on the license. TMZ noted the license "also references some of her old legal names, including Christina Meursinge Haack and Christina Meursinge El Moussa."

The marriage reports follow growing speculation from fans that Haack and Hall, a big-time real estate agent, tied the knot. A March 31 Instagram post prompted the speculation. In the photo, which showed the couple sharing an embrace, many thought they spotted wedding rings. One person commented, "I thought maybe the two of you had already gotten married and then I saw his left ring finger tattoo," with another person adding, "She has her diamond ring and a band on. Wonder if they eloped." The rumors only grew after Haack on April 3 shared a video to Instagram showing Hall driving her around in a golf cart. The post was captioned, "Here's a little BTS shooting Christina on the Coast this week. So much fun stuff to come... can't wait to share with you guys." Commenting on the post, one person wrote, "Y'all saw those wedding rings, right?" Neither Haack nor Hall responded to the speculation at the time.

The couple first began dating in the spring of 2021 following Haack's split from second husband Ant Anstead. After going public with their relationship in July 2021, the couple announced in August 2021 they were engaged. Haack shares 2-year-old son Hudson with Anstead and daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with her first husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa.