Christina Haack’s New Throwback Post Reveals Joshua Hall Relationship Started Earlier Than Fans Thought

Christina Haack is giving fans more details about the start of her relationship with fiancé Joshua Hall. The Flip or Flop star took to Instagram Sunday to confirm she and her realtor husband-to-be have been dating since at least March 2021 – four months before the couple was first spotted together.

Haack confirmed the dates by sharing two photos with her then-boyfriend and now-fiancé labeled “Nashville: March 2021” and “March 2022,” showing how far they’ve come in just a year. The Christina on the Coast star also added lyrics from Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over,” writing, “When nobody wins afraid of losing. And the hard roads are the ones worth choosing… Some day we’ll look back and smile and know it was worth every mile.”

Haack had previously only confirmed that she and Hall had met “this past spring” after being spotted for the first time together at Los Angeles International Airport on July 7. “I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight,” she wrote on Instagram that same month. “I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins).”

She continued that when she met Hall, she was trying to protect her relationship from the public eye at first. “When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore,” she continued. “I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit.”

Haack had been going through a public divorce from ex-husband Ant Anstead after the two ended their marriage of less than two years in September 2020, finalizing their divorce in June 2021. The former couple shares 2-year-old son Hudson. Haack also is mom to 11-year-old daughter Taylor and 6-year-old son Brayden with ex-husband and HGTV co-star Tarek El Moussa. At the time she went public with Hall, Haack addressed critics of her love life, writing, “So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 -I’ll do what I want.” In September 2021, the two were engaged after a romantic trip to Los Cabos, Mexico.