Christina Haack Announces Big Career Move After ‘Flip or Flop’ Ends

Christina Haack and her fiancé, Joshua Hall, are getting into business together! Following the end of her hit HGTV show Flip or Flop earlier this month, Haack announced on Instagram this week that she and the realtor are starting their own production company together called Unbroken Productions, which will co-produce Christina on the Coast Season 4 in addition to new shows.

“Having my own production company to produce what I want has always been a huge dream!” Haack wrote alongside a photo of the people involved with her production company. “I love that I have the most hard working / creative partner in Josh and we have this amazing team to create content with. I am so grateful for this new opportunity. We can’t wait to co-produce Christina on the coast season 4 for @hgtv as well as some brand new shows!!”

Haack and Hall found more than just a partnership in business when they met and began dating in the spring of 2021 following her split from second husband Ant Anstead. The two took their relationship public in July 2021 and announced in August 2021 they were engaged while on a romantic vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico. Haack shares 2-year-old son Hudson with Anstead and daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with her first husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa.

Haack, who also stars in Christina on the Coast, and El Moussa, who stars in Flipping 101, announced earlier this month that Flip or Flop was coming to an end after 10 seasons together. “I’m filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, ‘Wouldn’t this be crazy if is this [sic] actually made it to network TV?’ And here we are, a decade later,” Haack wrote on Instagram at the time. “From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years. I am beyond grateful for the support.”

El Moussa also spoke out about the “bittersweet” ending of the show that first put him in the spotlight. “You guys have been with us through it all – you watched me beat cancer, you’ve watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans and everything in between, but I’m not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next,” he wrote on social media.