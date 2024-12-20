Tarek El Moussa Shades Christina Haack’s Ex-Husband Josh Hall

Tarek El Moussa isn’t hiding his feelings about his ex-wife’s ex-husband. In a video promoting his new show The Flip Off with wife Heather Rae El Moussa and ex-wife Christina Haack, he shaded Haack’s estranged husband, Josh Hall.

In a video shared to Instagram this week, Tarek and Heather discussed the possibility of filming a second season of The Flip Off. They both agreed that they would be game for filming another season, but the drama started in the comments of the video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Haack joked in the comments that she would join for another season “only if @theheatherraeelmoussa is my partner next time. Tarek you can have Josh.” That comment alone raised eyebrows with fans, only for Tarek to chime in with an even shadier comment. “Even with Josh slowing me down, I can still beat the girls,” he chirped. “Game on,” Haack replied.

Haack, 41, shares daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, with Tarek. She and Tarek, 43, were married from 2009 to 2016 (with their divorce finalizing in 2018), shooting to HGTV stardom with their show Flip or Flop. Following their split, Haack married British TV presenter Ant Anstead, welcoming son Hudson, 5, with him. Anstead and Haack split in 2021, with Haack marrying Hall in 2022; their divorce is ongoing. Hall was supposed to be Haack’s partner on The Flip Off before he filed for divorce in July. For their part, Tarek and Heather married in 2021 and welcomed their son Tristan in January 2023.

Even though The Flip Off has undergone its fair share of change-ups since Haack and Hall announced their divorce, it seems as if everyone involved would return for another season.

“I feel like it was fun,” Heather said in the Instagram video. “I think it brought us all together in a different way.” She noted that even though Haack and Tarek hadn’t worked together in years and said that she and Haack had never worked together, it was still a positive experience.

“I think we would do it again,” she said. Tarek agreed, “We have good on-screen chemistry.”

It hasn’t been confirmed who Haack will be teaming up with after Hall’s departure from the show. HGTV recently teased that she’ll be “on her own” in the show but will turn to her “trusted team” for help. It’s unclear if she will have multiple partners or just one throughout the season. It’s possible contractor Michael Lange, who fans know from Haack’s show Christina on the Coast, could step in, based on recent social media posts.

Anstead will also make a cameo on the show, with HGTV confirming he will be a guest judge.

The Flip Off will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV.