Christina Haack Explains the Secret to Her Relationship With Ex-Husbands Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead

Christina Haack is revealing the secret behind her positive co-parenting relationships with ex-husbands Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead following their messy splits.

The HGTV personality opened up to PEOPLE in an interview published Monday, revealing that she and her first two husbands have put in a lot of work to repair their relationships after the drama that came with the end of their marriages.

“It really takes everyone in a co-parenting situation wanting to make it work,” said Haack, who shares daughter Taylor, 15, and son Brayden, 10, with El Moussa and son Hudson, 6, with Anstead.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack appear on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing January 28, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times

That means getting everyone, including Haack’s boyfriend, Chris Larocca, and El Moussa’s second wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, on board.

“It takes all of us, and right now there’s four people in this situation — myself, my boyfriend Chris, Tarek and Heather — and all of us want to get along,” she explained. “All of us work hard to make sure that we’re all getting along.”

When it comes to working through her split from El Moussa to the point where they can now co-star on The Flip Off, Haack said they are both “really good at letting go of the past.”

“We can be over something in literally like .5 seconds and never want to talk about it again,” she shares. “So I think it’s just a maturity level and us putting the kids first and then the rest is kind of easy.”

As for fixing her relationship with Anstead, Haack said it was her divorce from Josh Hall in 2024 that helped her repair things with her ex.

Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead visit “Extra” at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 22, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

“My relationships with everyone, I think, improved. When Josh [Hall] and I split up, Ant and I immediately had a heart-to-heart and he said, ‘I want to co-parent Hudson. Like you and Tarek do.’ Not those words exactly, but he said, ‘I want to have a great co-parenting relationship with you,’” she recalled.

Now that the pair have had a “fresh start,” Haack said they’ve been able to co-parent in a whole new way. “We go to soccer games. We sit next to each other at school. We do birthday parties together,” she said. “And thank God, because that would make me so sad if growing up, Hudson, didn’t get to have those things with us.”

And while the Christina on the Coast star knows some people find her relationships with her exes “weird,” she would classify it more as “wonderful.”

“I think my kids love that they know anyone can come over here and we could do Christmas together and we could do parties together,” she said. “So it’s nice for the kids. It’s not weird at all. It’s wonderful.”