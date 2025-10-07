Christina Haack’s Son Told Her She Makes ‘Bad Choices’ With Men

Christina Haack has been married and divorced three times, all of which have played out publicly. The HGTV staple has admitted she’s a hopeless romantic, and while she’s in a new relationship, this time around, she’s not rushing down the aisle.

That may be good because her own son had some harsh criticism about her love life. The Christina On the Coast star recently opened up about a tough conversation she had with him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Haack, her now 10-year-old son wasn’t a fan of the men she was choosing. She says it came amid her contentious split from Josh Hall.

“When we first split up, Brayden, my [now] 10-year-old, he slept in bed with me,” Haack exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 1, recalling her eldest son jumping into protector mode.

Haack said Brayden, whom she shares with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, became an “old soul” in that moment and was “speaking life into me,” telling her how “wonderful” she is. “It was so sweet. He was just like, ‘You’re a wonderful mom, you’re a great person. You’re, like, amazing, you just make really bad choices in men,’” Haack said Braylen told him. “He said, ‘Dad’s the best, but you make bad choices.’ Sorry, Tarek, he loves you obviously.”

Haack also shares daughter Taylor, 15, with El Moussa; and son Hudson, 6, with her second ex-husband Ant Anstead. She said her kids saw her split from Hall coming.

“The kids would bring it up to me,” Haack remembered. “They’d be like, you know, ‘Dad and [his wife] Heather [Rae El Moussa] hold hands. Dad and Heather are cuddly, like, you guys don’t like each other. You guys never hug. You don’t hold hands, like, you don’t even look at each other like you like each other.’” She added, “That’s a really sad thing to hear. And I’m like, ‘What am I doing showing them that this is normal? Like, I’m not happy, and they can see that.’ It’s such a lesson.”

Haack married El Moussa in 2009 before their 2016 split. They finalized their divorce in 2018. She then married Anstead in December 2018. After less than two years of marriage, they divorced in September 2020. Haack and Hall tied the knot in 2021. They announced their split in 2024.