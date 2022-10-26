Christina Hall Slams 'Bizarre,' 'Disturbing' Article Shared by Her Ex Ant Anstead

Christina Hall didn't hold back slamming a Psychology Today article that referenced her custody battle with ex-husband Ant Anstead over 3-year-old son Hudson. The Christina on the Coast star took to Instagram to list in detail her issues with the article, "The 'Reality' of Kids on Television," which discussed laws that protect children who appear on television and social media – a central tenant of her legal battle with Anstead, who filed for full custody of his son in April.

"What a poorly written article," the Flip or Flop alum wrote alongside a screenshot of the article, which Anstead had shared to his own Instagram account hours earlier. Hall continued, "Sloppy Journalism/ Click bait [sic] at its finest." Throughout the lengthy post, Hall pointed out specific mentions of her case that she took issue with as the author argued "we should not wait for another legal battle to get to court to protect all kids on reality TV and social media, We need a 'Hudson's Law' now."

Hall fired back, "Leave me out of your propaganda. Hudson's Law?! Really? That is absurd. You don't know anything about my household. Hudson is MY son. I've always protected him and always will." She continued that learning her ex-husband was promoting the article on his social media in a positive light made this "even more bizarre and disturbing."

The Wheeler Dealers alum did indeed have a different response to the article, writing on his own Instagram Story Tuesday, "What an utterly brilliant article by @hleveyfriedman calling for an urgent change in the law to protect our kids. The first step of Hudson's Law?" Anstead expressed his concerns further in a September court filing, in which he argued that "the risks for a child working on a television production set (even if that 'set' is Christina's home) are innumerable and well documented," which Hall denied in her own filing.

In Hall's Instagram caption, the HGTV star further complained that the author needed to "find a new narrative centered around facts, not the Instagram comment section" and read public court filings before writing the piece. "Most of it is completely inaccurate and sounds more like a tabloid than something I would expect from a Ph.D," she added, going on to claim that her children – Hudson, 12-year-old Taylor, and 7-year-old Brayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa – film with her only "for an hour (max) once every couple months."