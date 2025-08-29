HGTV Star Christina Haack’s Ex-Husband Josh Hall Slams Her in Post Celebrating Divorce

Josh Hall is slamming ex-wife Christina Haack after his contentious divorce from the HGTV star was finalized.

After a California judge signed off on the former couple’s divorce settlement earlier this week, Hall took to Instagram with a post declaring himself a “free man.”

“Excited to spend Labor Day weekend in the real reality… Finally, legally divorced and a free man,” he wrote alongside a photo of him with a horse. “I’ve always worked hard, kept what’s mine, and declined hand outs, and I’m keeping it that way.”

Hall concluded his post with a pointed comment directed at Haack, writing, “Lesson learned: don’t marry someone who needs constant public validation and will use your personal drama for attention.”

Hall filed for divorce from Haack in July 2024 after almost three years of marriage, and the two went back and forth in court for months over finances and spousal support.

Thursday, PEOPLE obtained court documents regarding the couple’s divorce settlement that revealed that neither Haack nor Hall will be required to pay spousal support to, despite their lack of pre-nup.

The Christina on the Coast star will keep her Newport Beach home, which is listed as the primary residence where she resides with her three kids — daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, as well as son Hudson, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Haack was also granted the Tennessee farmhouse where Christina in the Country was filmed and where Hall was temporarily allowed to stay after their split.

Both Haack and Hall will leave their marriage with multiple vehicles to their names. Hall will keep a 2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8, a 1982 DeLorean and a Honda CRF motorcycle, among others, while Haack will keep a 2022 Bentley Continental GTC V8, two 2021 GMC Yukons and her children’s quads.

Haack and Hall’s breakup played out on HGTV’s The Flip Off, with Haack telling El Moussa that their kids had encouraged her to leave Hall, as he was “not nice” to her.

“I truly tried to make that work and tried to give him the self-help tools, tried to keep him busy and tried to say, ‘Why don’t we start flipping houses?’ and all those things,” she said on the show. “No matter what, you can’t make someone else happy; they can only make themselves happy.”