Christina Haack is recalling some awkward encounters she’s had lately with estranged husband Josh Hall.

The Flip Off star, 41, confessed that she’s seen Hall, 44, in passing a few times since they filed for divorce in July 2024 during an appearance on the Thursday, March 27, episode of Jeff Lewis Live.

“Does your ex ever wander around in your neighborhood? … I’ve seen mine twice this month, on my usual, everyday walks,” she told host Jeff Lewis, adding, “I literally do the same walk every day … and two times now, I’ve seen him.”



The HGTV star revealed that it was a particularly unexpected encounter, being that Hall “lives in Tennessee” and she’s seen him by himself near her Newport Beach, Calif. home. Asked if she had ever followed up with Hall about the run-ins via text, Haack said she had “blocked” her ex a long time ago.

When Lewis wondered if Hall was simply “nostalgic” or “reminiscing” on the home he once shared with the Christina on the Coast star, she simply responded, “Who flies all the way from Tennessee just to walk around my neighborhood and flies home?” She later added to a caller, “Maybe it’s just intimidation.”

The former couple has been embroiled in drama since their split, but the Flip or Flop alum confirmed that they were going down a road toward settling their divorce, with mediation scheduled to begin in April. “It has not been close [to settling] but hopefully,” she said. “Mediation is good.”



Hall’s spokesperson has since denied any ulterior motive from the former police officer’s Newport Beach appearances, telling Us Weekly, “Josh still has ties to Newport Beach and still visits and stays with friends in the same area he once lived. While visiting, he jogs in a familiar known path for joggers.”

The rep continued, “It’s no secret as he has posted it on his Instagram. Maybe that’s where she has seen him, but he’s definitely not looking for her, he’s just staying fit.”



Following their split, Haack has moved on with new boyfriend Christopher LaRocca, making their relationship Instagram official in February. Hall has also moved on, going public with new girlfriend Stephanie Gabrys in January.

Haack recently shared on social media that she and LaRocca had even gone on a double date with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares children Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. (Haack is also mother to 5-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead).