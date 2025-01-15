Christina Haack Says She ‘Just Threw Up in My Mouth’ Responding to Ex Josh Hall

Christina Haack “just threw up in [her] mouth” at estranged husband Josh Hall’s recent statement about their divorce. The HGTV star, 41, who split from Hall, 44, in July, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Jan. 14 to share her thoughts on a statement her ex released following her recent appearance on Radio Andy’s Jeff Lewis Live.

Following Haack’s discussion of her messy court battle with Hall on the Jan. 9 episode of the radio show, in which she said that she and her ex were “not even close” to settling their divorce, Hall issued a statement to Us Weekly.

“It’s sad Christina must resort to low blows about her ex Josh to promote her new show. She should focus on her new boyfriend and stop talking about Josh,” the statement read, referencing Haack’s rumored new beau, businessman Christopher LaRocca. “As the great Mariah Carey once sang, ‘Why are you so obsessed with me?’ We wish Christina the best.”

Haack was quick to share the statement on her own Instagram Story, commenting, “I just threw up in my mouth. Quoting a Mariah Carey song is a new low … even for you.” She added, “Trust me idgaf about Josh’s life. I do however care about his bts tactics. Narcissism at its finest.”

Haack had previously told Jeff Lewis that she believed she and Hall would be “going to trial” in their divorce, claiming that her ex “doesn’t want to do mediation” and implying that he wasn’t being helpful in moving the divorce proceedings along.

“[The court hasn’t] ordered me yet but he’s been asking me [for money],” Haack said at the time. “I’ve already had to give a little something but then he bought a Bentley. I gave him money to live and he bought a Bentley but he also doesn’t have a job so…”

Since Haack’s interview, Hall has debuted his new girlfriend, Stephanie Gabrys, on Instagram. “Happy 35th to this real life [angel],” Hall captioned a photo of his new girlfriend on his lap, adding an angel emoji and tagging the model in the post.

Prior to her marriage to Hall, Haack was married to The Flip Off co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018, and the two share daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9. Haack was also married to Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead, with whom she shares 5-year-old Hudson, from 2018 to 2021.