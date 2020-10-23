Christina Anstead Seeks Peace Among the Dolphins in Video Posted Amid Divorce From Husband Ant

✖

It has been just over a month since Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead announced plans to get a divorce from Ant Anstead, and she has found peace among the dolphins. Anstead, 37, shared a calming video from a yacht on Instagram Wednesday, with dolphins jumping in and out of the water. Anstead revealed on Sept. 19 she is breaking with Ant, who is almost finished with a breakup recovery program.

"When we have a choice to get caught up in alllllll the nonsense or just choose to find peace ... I’m choosing the anomaly," Anstead wrote on Instagram, alongside the video. "It’s interesting how you can go from being worried/getting anxious about what people are saying about you to just deciding not to read/read into any of it. When you are officially done 'playing the game.' We all have the choice... choose the one that makes you feel good. I’ve always loved the ocean and find it relaxing - To me- this is peace and perfection."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Anstead (@christinaanstead) on Oct 21, 2020 at 10:57am PDT

Anstead and Ant, 41, were married for almost two years before she surprisingly revealed the two are breaking up. The two are parents to 1-year-old son Hudson London. They each share two older children from previous relationships. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Anstead wrote last month. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

While Anstead has sought peace on the sea, Ant joined a breakup recovery program organized by "human connection specialist" Mark Groves called Breakup Recovery Recipe. It is a five-week program, which Ant is almost finished with. "I am now on day 30 of this and I have to say it's been a lifeline for me!" he wrote in an Instagram Story post. "If anyone out there needs this, DO IT!" Earlier this month, Ant also took part in a Rise Up Kings event for business owners.

Anstead can now be seen on Flip or Flop Season 9 on HGTV with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa. The two continued their professional relationship after breaking up in 2016 and are co-parenting their children, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. In an Instagram post last week, Anstead reflected on filming the show, despite their off-screen relationship drama.

"God will always open doors meant to open, and this one opened wide," Anstead wrote. "Even after babies, divorces, and engagements, the show continues... I am beyond grateful for this crazy ride - it’s been a lot of things, (including bug-infested and rancid smells) but it’s never been boring."