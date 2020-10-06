Christina Anstead Vacations With 2 Older Kids While Ex-Husband Ant Stays Home With Son Hudson, 1

✖

Christina Anstead is spending quality time with her older kids as she navigates her split from husband Ant. The Flip or Flop star shared sweet photos of her Nashville getaway with daughter Taylor Reese, 10, and son Brayden James, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, as Ant watched their 1-year-old son Hudson London back in California.

"Smooth As Tennessee Whiskey," the HGTV star captioned her post in reference to the Chris Stapleton song, adding photos riding horses with her kids, exploring a farm and making s’mores. Along for the vacation was Cara Clark, who co-authored Christina's book, The Wellness Remodel, as well as her four daughters. Meanwhile, Ant spent quality time with son Hudson, whom he welcomed with Christina in September 2019. Sharing photos to Instagram eating "Fish & Chips by the sea" with the little boy, he also shared a sweet video of the two together captioned, "Unconditional.”

Last month, Christina and Ant announced they were calling off their marriage after less than two years. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," the interior designer wrote on social media. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

The Wheeler Dealers host addressed the split on Instagram on Sept. 26, posting alongside a photo with his ex, "Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness." Last week, he begged his followers to "stop trying to diagnose from afar," as he turned off the comments on a photo with his son, adding, "Christina is fine. I am fine. And we remain good friends and will navigate this at our pace. Compassion and kindness is all that’s needed. X."

Also on Sept. 26, the Christina on the Coast star addressed her split in a lengthy post. "I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two," she said. "I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies — but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks', I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow."