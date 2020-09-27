✖

Ant Anstead broke his silence on his divorce from Christina Anstead, who surprisingly revealed on Sept. 18 that the two TV stars are breaking up. On Saturday, Anstead said he was still "holding on to hope" after Christina shared the news last week. The couple was married for almost two years and are parents to Hudson London Anstead, who celebrated his first birthday this month.

"Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly," Anstead, 41, wrote on Instagram, alongside an old black and white photo of the former couple. "I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness." Unlike Christina, 37, Anstead allowed his followers to comment on his post, and many of them shared supportive messages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ant anstead (@ant_anstead) on Sep 26, 2020 at 2:47pm PDT

Last week, Christina shared a photo of the couple at a beach alongside her announcement. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Christina wrote. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." Since then, Christina shared a birthday tribute to Taylor, her 10-year-old daughter with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. The Flip or Flop stars are also parents to son Brayden, 5.

Hours before Anstead broke his silence, Christina also shared a new statement on Instagram to "reintroduce" herself. She admitted that she never saw herself becoming a television star, but always enjoyed stepping outside her comfort zone. "I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two," she wrote. "I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks,' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed."

Christina was not the only one surprised by the divorce. A source close to the couple told Life & Style "no one saw this coming." The source said the two began to grow apart recently. "They're very different people from totally different backgrounds, and that definitely played a factor," the source said. "Friends say Ant was the first one who started having feelings about splitting." Another source told E! News Christina "tried" to give the marriage "more of chance but it became very clear that it wasn't going to work."

Christina recently filmed a whole season of Flip or Flop with El Moussa. The show's ninth season is scheduled to debut on HGTV on Thursday, Oct. 15. El Moussa also moved on from their 2016 split and is engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young.