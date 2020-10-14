Christina El Moussa Reflects on Filming 'Flip or Flop' With Ex-Husband Tarek El Moussa Through Relationship Drama

✖

Christina Anstead is looking back on the "crazy ride" she's had with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, reflecting on their changing relationship over the years ahead of Flip or Flop's Season 9 premiere Thursday on HGTV. Reminiscing on the highs and lows of their relationship, including "babies, divorces, and engagements," Anstead noted just how far they have come together both as a married couple and as a divorced duo.

"Season 9 ?!! How can it be?" she captioned a photo of herself with El Moussa, from whom she publicly split in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2018 and now co-parents daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. "I can still vividly picture making a pitch video for flip or flop in 2010. I was pregnant with Tay sitting on the couch in our San Clemente condo (with a home video camera on us) wondering what crazy idea Tarek was getting me into now. I was thinking no way will this go anywhere but whatever, I’m usually never not down to give something a shot."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Anstead (@christinaanstead) on Oct 13, 2020 at 7:24pm PDT

Anstead continued that when HGTV did pick up Flip or Flop, it felt like fate. "God will always open doors meant to open, and this one opened wide," she continued. "Even after babies , divorces, and engagements the show continues.... I am beyond grateful for this crazy ride - it’s been a lot of things, (including bug infested and rancid smells) but it’s never been boring."

It certainly has been a series of ups and downs for the home improvement duo, who are now going through relationship milestones of their own. El Moussa is now engaged to Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young, with whom he just bought a home in Newport Beach. Last month, Christina announced she and husband Ant Anstead had decided to split up after less than two years of marriage following a surprise wedding in December 2018. The couple shares 13-month-old son Hudson, whom they welcomed in September 2019, an Ant is father to two older children from a previous relationship.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Christina wrote on her Instagram to announce the end of her marriage. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."