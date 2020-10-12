Ant Anstead Takes a Few Days With Inspirational Retreat Amid Shocking Breakup With Ex Christina Anstead 

✖

Ant Anstead took a break this weekend with his friends at an inspirational retreat, less than a month after his surprising breakup with estranged wife, Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead. The British television host shared photos with his friends on Instagram as they took part in this weekend's Rise Up Kings event for business owners. Christina announced their decision to end their marriage in September, after less than two years of marriage. The two are parents to 1-year-old Hudson London Anstead.

"I’ve taken a few days out with a great group of men (who mostly punched me in the face today," Anstead, 41, captioned one of the photos he shared this weekend on his Instagram Story, reports InTouch Weekly. He included the hashtag "Rise Up Kinds" and an inspirational quote. "A man’s character is not judged by when he celebrates his victory, but by what he does when his back is up against the wall," the quote reads. Anstead also shared a collection of black and white photos from the event on Instagram Sunday. He thanked Rise Up Kings CEO Skylar Lewis for an "eye-opening three days. Intense. But awesome."

Christina announced the couple's breakup on Sept. 18, sharing a photo of the two on a beach. The couple "made the difficult decision to separate," she wrote, adding that they will remain" grateful for each other" and their children "remain our priority." They both have two children from each of their previous relationships.

Anstead, who hosts the series Wheeler Dealers, refrained from publicly commenting on the split for several days. On Sept. 26, he broke that silence, noting that he "never gave up" on their relationship. "I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness," he wrote. Since then, the couple have not publicly commented on details of the split, so fans are continuing to speculate. It got to the point where Anstead had to ask fans to stop.

On Sept. 28, Anstead shared a photo with Hudson, first with the simple caption, "Beautiful Boyz Weekend. Blessed." He later had to shut off comments to the post and added a plea to his followers. "This was a father-son moment! But due to some mean people I have turned comments OFF," Anstead wrote. "While we both appreciate words of support, Please stop trying to diagnose from afar. It’s not fair. Christina is fine. I am fine. And we remain good friends and will navigate this at our pace. Compassion and kindness is all that’s needed."

As for Christina, she recently vacationed in Nashville with daughter Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, her children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, while Anstead was back in California with Hudson. After she returned home, Christina showed the latest gift she got for herself, a luxury yacht named Aftermath. Christina also filmed a new season of Flip or Flop with El Moussa, and it debuts on HGTV on Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. ET.