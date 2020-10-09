Christina Anstead Buys New Yacht Named 'Aftermath' Following Divorce From Ant Anstead

✖

Christina Anstead is looking to the future, marking her divorce from husband Ant Anstead with a luxurious yacht with a fitting name for new beginnings. The 37-year-old HGTV star took to Instagram Thursday to share a photo of her latest splurge, a yacht named Aftermath.

Smiling on her new boat while posing with two bottles of champagne, the Christina on the Coast star simply put the name of her new vessel in the caption, turning off the comments to avoid anything from killing her good mood. Christina's purchase comes less than a month since she and husband Ant announced they were ending their marriage after less than two years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Anstead (@christinaanstead) on Oct 7, 2020 at 4:55pm PDT

On Sept. 18, Christina announced on Instagram, "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Christina and Ant welcomed son Hudson with Ant just a year prior on Sept. 6, 2019, adding to Christina's two kids Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, that she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, from whom she finalized her divorce in 2018. Splitting up after such a brief marriage may have come as a shock to Christina and Ant's fans, but a source told E! News last month that the Flip or Flop star is "very disappointed" as well.

"Bringing home the new baby was extremely difficult and challenging," the source explained. "It's been a very difficult year with a lot of hard times." The insider continued that Christina didn't expect her relationship with Ant to end so quickly, having started dating in October 2017 and tying the knot in a backyard wedding in December 2018. "She never thought she was going to get a divorce so soon," they added. "She tried to give it more of a chance but it became very clear that it wasn't going to work."

Meanwhile, El Moussa is planning his upcoming wedding to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young. The two revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that their nuptials will be ex-free. "No, no exes at the wedding," the Flipping 101 star said. "Small, less distractions, more intimate, better conversations with the people around us. You know, we just think smaller is better." Young added, "Just intimate, with our best friends and family. We're gonna have to be strict with our list."