Christina and Ant Anstead: What to Know About the HGTV Stars' Relationship

HGTV stars Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead surprised fans and, reportedly, even their friends, by announcing their decision to break-up late Friday night. The couple were married for less than two years and are parents to 1-year-old Hudson London Anstead. The couple married in December 2018, and each have two children from previous relationships. Anstead shot to fame on Flip or Flop, which co-stars her now-ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. Anstead, 37, shared the news on Instagram, alongside a photo of the former couple walking on the beach. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Anstead wrote in the caption. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." Ant, 41, has not commented on the split yet. The couple reportedly kept their break-up very private, even among their friends. "Christina and Ant have been very private about this and friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others," a source told Us Weekly. Anstead was previously married to El Moussa from 2009 to 2016 but did not finalize their divorce until 2018. They are reportedly on good terms and even filmed a whole season of Flip or Flop together. El Moussa and Anstead are parents to Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 5. Ant shares Amelie, 16, and Archie, 14, with ex-wife Louise Herbert. Here's a look at Anstead and Ant's relationship.

They began dating in October 2017 (Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images, Getty) Anstead and Ant, a British television host known for his work on Wheeler Dealers and For the Love of Cars, began dating in October 2017, although that was not confirmed until January 2018. In October 2018, Anstead celebrated their one-year anniversary on Instagram, although the post has since been deleted. "If you aren't in the mood for a sentimental / mushy post I suggest you keep scrolling," Anstead wrote at the time, alongside a photo of the two kissing. "A year ago today @ant_anstead called me for the first time and we spoke for 29 mins two days later while he was at Sema he FaceTimed me (I was thinking who FaceTimes) anyways I answered and we spoke for 2.5 hours … two days later we met for the first time and we've been inseparable ever since. #FATE."

They secretly married in December 2018 (Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images, Getty) In December 2018, the couple told PEOPLE they tied the knot in a secret ceremony at their Newport Beach, California home. The two only invited 70 of their closest friends and family members to the ceremony. They were told they would be going to the Newport Beach Christmas Parade, but instead the guests were taken to the wedding. The ceremony was organized by Anstead's publicist and friend Cassie Zebisch. "It was just perfect for us. Everything we wanted," Anstead said about the wedding.

Anstead announced her pregnancy in March 2019 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Anstead (@christinaanstead) on Mar 22, 2019 at 7:38am PDT Following a honeymoon in Bora Bora, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together in March 2019. Anstead shared a photo of herself holding an ultrasound photo, with Ant holding her in his arms. "[Ant] and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling," she wrote, adding the hashtag "Gonna need a bigger car."

Hudson was born in September 2019 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Anstead (@christinaanstead) on Sep 6, 2019 at 3:03pm PDT Anstead and Ant's son Hudson London Anstead as born on Sept. 6. "Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy!" Anstead wrote on Instagram. "Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 - 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long." She included a heartwarming photo of the couple in her hospital bed, with Anstead cradling Hudson.

They celebrated their first wedding anniversary in December 2019 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Anstead (@christinaanstead) on Dec 22, 2019 at 7:05am PST On Dec. 22, Anstead shared a video from their secret wedding with fans to mark their first anniversary. "1 year ago today! I still get emotional watching this! What a year it's been. I was 2 weeks pregnant with baby Hudson here and had no idea," Anstead wrote. "I love you, our blended family and this life with you." Ant also shared a gallery of photos from the wedding, showing their blended family together at the ceremony. "Holy smokes!!!! A year ago! And What a year! We have done enough for several life times!" he wrote. "I am blessed, I am lucky, I am loved, I am full, I am happy, I am yours. You saved me and you complete me!!!!" Ant ended his post by calling Anstead "perfect."