Christina Anstead Reportedly Has No Plans to Reconcile With Husband Ant

Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead recently announced that they were separating after less than two years of marriage. Ever since they issued that announcement, fans have been wondering whether the two could ultimately reunite sometime in the future. But, if you thought that there was a chance that the former couple could reunite, you may want to think again. A source told E! News that Christina is "moving forward" from her relationship with Ant and that she does not plan to reconcile with him in the future. Christina and Ant originally wed in December 2018. They share one-year-old son Hudson.

"She is moving forward and has no plans for reconciling with Ant," the insider told the publication. "She saw everything she needed to see in their marriage and has made the difficult decision to move on." The source added, "Christina spent the weekend working. She knows what she needs to do to start over and be a single mom. She is holding it together and doing that." Christina originally took to Instagram on Sept. 18 to share that she and Ant were separating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Anstead (@christinaanstead) on Sep 18, 2020 at 4:48pm PDT

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Christina wrote, captioning a photo of the former couple at the beach. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." Over a week after she issued that announcement, the Christina on the Coast star penned a lengthy and vulnerable message on Instagram in which she noted that she did not expect to be going through two divorces in such a short period of time (Christina was previously married to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden)

"Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans. I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two," Christina wrote, in part. "I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these “setbacks” I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about the world and where we are headed."