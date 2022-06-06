Chrishell Stause Sends Message to 'Selling Sunset' Fans After Coming Out

✖

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause thanked her fans for their continuing support after she took her relationship with musician G Flip public in May. Stause gave an emotional speech during the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony, which aired Sunday night and saw Stause accept the Best Reality Star award. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant, 40, sat with her Selling Sunset co-stars, including ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim, during the show.

After Stause picked up her award, she thanked everyone involved with her hit Netflix series. Then, she turned her attention to her fans. "Just really quick, I knew about this nomination before I had said anything about my sexuality. I'm not trying to get really deep with you guys, but the fact that this was voted on after means so much to me because I wasn't sure how that was gonna go," she said, notes PEOPLE. "Thank you so much, guys. I appreciate it."

Drum roll, please 🥁 And the winner for Best Reality Star at the 2022 #MTVAwards: Unscripted goes to.... @Chrishell7 📺 pic.twitter.com/mFgXHoL2fM — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

Last summer, Stause and Oppenheim, the owner of The Oppenheim Group, took their romantic relationship public. In December, the two confirmed they broke up. However, in May, Stause confirmed she was dating G Flip, 27, during the Selling Sunset reunion show. The Australian singer is known for the songs "GAY 4 ME," "Lover," and "Drink Too Much." Stause and G Flip connected after Stause agreed to be in their music video.

"It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that," Stause told moderator Tan France. "It was so much fun, we had such a blast. Not everyone's going to be ready for it, but I think it's great. I think it's amazing, the song is amazing."

Selling Sunset also won the best Docu-Reality Show award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Stause was up for a second honor, as she and her on-screen nemesis Christine Quinn were nominated for Best Fight. RuPaul's Drag Race stars Bosco and Lady Camden won the award though.

Quinn was surprisingly not invited to the awards show, which was filmed at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. "People were shocked she wasn't invited," one source told PEOPLE. "Before this, she hadn't been axed out or ex-communicated yet. Even in the past, she'd walk at a different time than the cast if there's been straight up animosity, but never was she not invited." Another source told the outlet that Netflix handled the ticket allotment and Quinn never received one. Selling Sunset Season 5 debuted on Netflix in April, but the show has not been renewed for Season 6 yet.