'Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith Debuts Intense New Face Tattoo

Amanza Smith is rocking some new ink! The Selling Sunset star, 45, went all-in with a face tattoo during her latest session with artist Zara Ilana Solava, getting a thin line of cursive script reading "invincible" right under her jawline as one of four delicate tattoos she had inked during their session. "Go hard or go home," Smith wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the tattooing process.

"Yes technically it's a [face] tattoo. You can see it only when I look way up though!" she continued. "I'm crazy y'all but not totally crazy! @opal_tattoo and Zara are amazing! She's such a sweet soul and her shop is adorable! Thank you for my new ink!" Smith also showed off her other tattoos from the session on Instagram, which include the tiny word "mom" between her thumb and index finger, the word "pray" split into two pieces on the outside of her hand and a small starburst in her ear.

(Photo: Amanza Smith)

Her Selling Sunset costar Emma Hernan couldn't have been more impressed by Smith's new body art, commenting, "You're the coolest human I know." Tina Louise, who split with Selling Sunset's Brett Oppenheim in December, also weighed in, commenting, "That's ma gurl." Chrishell Stause revealed she also recently went under the needle for some art, joking that she "didn't commit this much tho" and got "just a cute tiny thing."

Smith is returning for Season 5 of the hit Netflix reality series when it premieres on April 22. Also returning are Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae El Moussa, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, as well as last season's newcomers, Hernan and Vanessa Villela. Joining the group of luxury realtors this season is new addition Chelsea Lazkani, who told PEOPLE that she wanted to "really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated."

"I feel like with great opportunities comes great responsibility," she continued. "This was kind of my time to give back and to educate and really mentor and push forward Black women in this luxury sector in real estate. So just knowing that I've got a greater purpose kind of prepared me for this."