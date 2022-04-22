Chrishell Stause's Sisters Suggest She Was 'Covering' for Ex-Husband Justin Hartley

✖

Chrishell Stause's sisters seemingly don't have the finest opinion of the Selling Sunset star's ex-husband, Justin Hartley. In Season 5 of the Netflix series, which premiered Friday, April 22, Chrishell's sisters Shonda and Sabrina came into town to see the real estate agent's new home and meet her then-boyfriend and boss Jason Oppenheim.

"I feel like with your last relationship, there was some criticism. A lot of what you did, I don't think that he took you seriously," Shonda said, not naming Hartley directly. "A lot of your jobs, he acted like they were not real jobs. And this was your life. This was your job. You worked so hard for it." Chrishell and Hartley wed in 2017, but the This Is Us star filed for divorce in 2020 while his wife was filming Season 3 of Selling Sunset, and their split was finalized in 2021.

"There are just some instances in the past where it felt like you were covering for your partner at the time," Sabrina Stause continued to Chrishell. "Maybe they were doing something that was a little disrespectful and you were, like, standing up for them and trying to cover for them and it was just so sad that you felt like you had to kind of pretend to be something else."

Looking back, the Netflix star got emotional while reflecting on how far she had come. "I don't even think about this anymore. But the second that you, like, my memory hits of what you're talking about, I'm like, 'Who was I?'" Chrishell responded. "I don't even know who that was. ... And I really do respect and value your opinions. You know, I feel like I'm in a place where I'm so much different and I'm so much more grown than I was and I'm a fully realized person at this point. Not a version of what I think somebody wants me to be."

While Chrishell and Oppenheim's relationship is chronicled in Season 5, they ultimately split by the end of the more recent episodes, as Chrishell was open about wanting to become a mother and have children of her own, while the Oppenheim Group co-founder wasn't looking to become a father. Selling Sunset Season 5 is streaming now on Netflix.