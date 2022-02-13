‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause Reportedly ‘Flipped’ After Jason Oppenheim Allegedly Kisses Another Woman

Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are navigating life after calling it quits on their romantic relationship. However, things may not be entirely smooth sailing between the pair. Page Six reported that Stause “flipped” when she saw Oppenheim kissing another woman at a Super Bowl party at The h.wood Group’s “Homecoming Weekend” on Friday.

A source told Page Six that they supposedly heard Oppenheim talking on the phone about the incident. He was reportedly talking on the phone while in the bathroom and explained that he was trying to get away from Stause at the party after she allegedly caught him kissing a mystery woman. The reality star reportedly said, “OK so we have a couple of issues. One, I want to go take you back to the table where Chrishell and Emma [Hernan] and [brother] Brett [Oppenheim] are.”

Oppenheim allegedly added, “But two, I’m not allowed to go back there because Chrishell saw me kissing somebody and f—ing flipped, I don’t know.” He then reportedly made his way back to the party, where Stause was sitting in the VIP section with Selling Sunset co-star Amanza Smith. Stause was apparently visibly angry and is said to have told Smith at one point that she was “f—king pissed.” The publication noted that there were no cameras at the scene, meaning that the alleged drama was not captured for the Netflix series.

This report comes almost two months after it was reported that Stause and Oppenheim had broken up. Their breakup was reported days after production on Season 5 of Selling Sunset wrapped. The pair went public with their relationship in July 2021. When they did announce their relationship, Stause spoke about the topic and explained why they took some time before officially revealing the news to the public.

“It’s just one of those things. You don’t want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is,” Stause told E! News in August. “We really were really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it. We made it to a point where we’re really happy to share it because we knew exactly what it was, so it’s all good.”